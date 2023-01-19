Extra Jabardasth Fame Rakesh & Sujatha Exchange Engagement Rings During Skit; Leave Guests & Fans Surprised

The most popular Telugu TV comedy show Jabardasth's extension, Extra Jabardasth, is a successful comedy reality show that produced several comedians in the industry. Comedians Rakesh and Sujatha are popular Jodi of the show, who are a real-life couple as well. The actors met during the shooting of the show and fell in love with each other. In the upcoming episode which will be aired on January 20th, Rakesh was seen presenting an engagement ring to Sujatha, as a token of his love.

According to the promo, the upcoming episode will include several skits to be performed by the show's contestants including Sujatha, Rakesh, Get-up Srinu, Naresh, and Praveen among others. The judges seated for the episode hosted by anchor Rashmi are actress Khushbhu and writer-comedian Krishna Bhagavaan.

Towards the end of the promo, it was revealed that Rakesh surprised Sujatha pleasantly with a gold ring box that contained a couple of rings. The duo exchanged the rings in front of full show viewers, judges, and other contestants amid cheers. After slipping the ring down her finger, Rakesh gently kissed Sujatha on her forehead, expressing his immense affection for her. The entire scene was heart-warming and fans of the show and the couple are excited about the same.

A few days ago, Rakesh whisked away Sujatha to Dubai along with their close friends to celebrate her birthday. Their pictures were all over social media and became viral. Sujatha and Rakesh have been living together and Rakesh's mother is reportedly more than happy with Sujatha becoming part of the family. In a recent interview with a YouTube news channel, Rakesh's mother was quoted saying, "My younger son is married with kids and I was always worried about Rakesh. Everybody asked me if Rakesh would ever get married. But Sujatha is a sweet girl and is like a child. I love her."

The team of Jabardasth, fans, and viewers are expecting a wedding date announcement very soon. Sujatha also took part in the Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 as a contestant before starting her own YouTube channel.