Golden Globe: AR Rahman, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Others Congratulate RRR Team For The Historic Win

Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman took to his Twitter space and shared the official announcement. He wrote, "Incredible ..Paradigm shift Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team!"

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi shared photos of Keeravaani from the star-studded occasion and wrote on Twitter, "What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!!

Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!

Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !!

India is proud of you! #NaatuNaatu"

Acclaimed singer Shankar Mahadevan congratulated the team and wrote on Twitter, "Heartiest congratulations to @mmkeeravaani and team @RRRMovie for the golden globe award for best original song Naatu Naatu ! So proud of you sir !! @ssrajamouli"

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni wrote on the microbloggig websiter, "Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu and his team on winning the #GoldenGlobes2023 for #NatuNatu song in #RRR on the way to the oscars now."

Venkatesh Daggubati shared the announcement video and captioned the Tweet, "Absolutely phenomenal win!! Heartiest congratulations to @mmkeeravaani gaaru and team and the entire team of RRR for creating history right here! #GoldenGlobes2023 #NatuNatu #RRRMovie"

Telugu star Sai Dharam Tej lauded the team and shared his wishes to the. He wrote, "What a Terrific Morning to wake up to. History has been made. Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu on winning Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award at #GoldenGlobes2023. Thank you Pride of Indian Cinema @ssrajamouli Garu & Team RRR."