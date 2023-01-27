A List Of Tollywood Celebrities At Jabardasth Fame Rocking Rajesh & Jordar Sujatha's Engagement
Telugu Television comedians, Jabardasth fame Rocking Rajesh, and Bigg Boss Telugu fame Jordar Sujatha got engaged to each other on January 27 in Hyderabad. Several small-screen celebrities attended the traditional event that was held among close family relatives and friends.
Jordar Sujatha started her career as a news anchor for HMTV. She rose to popularity by speaking in a Telangana accent and for her freestyle of satirical reporting. She got an opportunity to take part in the biggest Telugu reality show, Bigg Boss Season 4. Her career and personal life have seen a drastic change after she participated in the show.
She and Rakesh met on the sets of ETV's popular comedy show Jabardasth. They both fell in love with each other and started living together. With the approval of their respective families, they exchanged engagement rings.
Minister for Tourism of Andhra Pradesh, RK Roja, Anchor Anasuya, program coordinator Praveena, anchor Ravi, Adhire Abhi, Srivani, Praveen, and Chalaki Chanti among others attended the event to wish the couple good luck.
Rajesh's mother is very fond of Sujatha and is more than happy with her as a daughter-in-law. Rajesh is her elder son and she was upset that he avoided marriage for a very long time.
- Jabardasth Rithu Chowdary's Father Passes Away; Actress Shares A Heart-Wrenching Post On Instagram
- Jabardasth Fame Kiraak RP Shuts Down His Famous Pedda Reddy Chepala Pulusu Hotel, Here's Why!
- Jabardasth Clocks 9 Years: When The Rom-Com Hit Headlines For Being An Unofficial Remake Of Band Baaja Baaraat
- Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Did Avinash Pay Rs 10 Lakh To Jabardasth Makers To Enter Nagarjuna’s Show?
- Anasuya Bharadwaj To Be Replaced By Manjusha In The Famous Comedy Show Jabardasth?
- PHOTOS: Comedian Chalaki Chanti Enters The Wedlock
- Kiraak Comedy Show Set To Rock Telugu TV Audience
- Pictures: Top 5 Telugu Reality TV Shows With Highest TRP Ratings
- Ram Charan's Thoofan Voted Worst Telugu Movie Of 2013
- Jabardasth is inspired from 23 movies: Nandini Reddy
- Jabardasth first weekend collection at Box Office
- Jabardasth - Movie Review