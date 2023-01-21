'I Wake Up Only For YOU Since I Was 14 Years Old': Chiranjeevi's Daughter Sreeja Amid Her Divorce Rumours!

Megastar Chiranjeevi's second daughter Sreeja Konidela, who is living away from her second husband Kalyaan Dhev has made headlines for her intriguing comments through a social media post.

The fitness and make-up enthusiast mom of two girls claimed that she has been waking up for just that one thing since she was 14 years. People quickly assumed it to be something else and were aptly disappointed to know that she was referring to her favourite beverage, Coffee.

On her instagram post, Sreeja shared a small reel of her helping to a cup of coffee and wrote, "Thank you my dear, you are calm to my chaos, light in darkness, you are the reason i wake up every morning. Dear coffee I met you when was 14 and thanks for consistently having by back. ☕️ 🤎

#coffeelover #coffeeislife." (sic)

Meanwhile, Sreeja first became popular among the public by eloping and marrying Sirish Bharadwaj at Aarya Samaj in Hyderabad in 2007. The duo is parents to their teenage daughter Nivrithi. However, due to differences, the couple parted ways in 2011. Following the divorce, Sreeja moved into Chiranjeevi's house and then to Dubai for a brief period. Later, Sreeja got acquainted with Kalyan Dhev, a family friend of the Konidela family, and married him in a grand three-day event in 2016. Sreeja is mother of Navishka, Kalyan Dhev's child.

Recently, Kalyan Dhev, who debuted as a hero with a film titled 'Vijetha', Chiranjeevi's one of the most successful film titles, had taken to his social media handle to express his love and anguish over missing his daughter on her birthday. Kalyaan Dhev and Sreeja are heading for a divorce, and Sreeja was given the custody of Navishka.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi's elder daughter Sushmita Kondiela is working as a producer-cum-costume designer for her father on his films.