Jabardasth Rithu Chowdary's Father Passes Away; Actress Shares A Heart-Wrenching Post On Instagram

Telugu small TV actress, Jabardasth fame Rithu Chowdary is mourning the death of her dear father. On January 24, the actress took to her social media accounts to share the sad news. She was so heartbroken and her emotional note made her fans and followers teary-eyed.

Rithu posted a reel that featured herself with her family members and mainly her father, announcing the news. In the picture collage, her father was seen goofing along with her, feeding her, playing with her, and pampering her. Going by it, one can see the beautiful bond she shares with her father, who was also a doting dad to a young and vibrant daughter. Rithu wrote a detailed message depicting the love and bonding they both shared.

Take a look at the post here:

Rithu Chowdary gained a good fan following among Telugu people by portraying various kinds of roles in serials. She also appeared in dance shows and comedy skits. Following the news, several fans and her colleagues posted messages and comments trying to send her peace and condoling the death.

Actress Vishnupriya Bhimaneni wrote, "I love you uncle I CELEBRATE you ND how amazing father and son you were. Praying for peace for ur soul." (sic) she wrote with a ton of heart emojis.