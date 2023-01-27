Jamuna Passes Away: Legendary Telugu Actress Dies At The Age Of 85 Due To Ill Health

Legendary Telugu actress Jamuna, who was suffering from suffering from age-related issues, passed away today. She is 86 years old.

Jamuna is a leading actress in Telugu film industry. Actress Jamuna's death has caused a great sadness among the Telugu film industry. Film celebrities and fans are mourning her death.

Actress Jamuna, who has been acting in plays since her childhood, made her debut as an actress with the Telugu film Puttilu which was released in 1953. Later, Jamuna became popular among the people by acting opposite leading actors of that time like Rama Rao and Akkineni in Telugu.

Jamuna was born in Hampi in the state of Karnataka. When she was 7 years old, her parents moved to Andhra Pradesh. After moving to Andhra, Jamuna befriended actress Savitri. Jamuna made her debut as a heroine at the age of 15. Jamuna's acting in the stage play Maa Bhumi got her the chance in cinema. Apart from Telugu, she has also acted in Tamil, Hindi and Kannada language films. She has acted in 198 movies so far. She has also won various awards including Filmfare. She has excelled not only in cinema but also in politics.

In Tamil, he has acted in many films including Missyamma, Thenaliraman, Kulanthaiyum Deivamum, Thangamalai Ragasiyam, Bommai Kalyanam, Marudhanattu Veeran.

She married college professor Ramana Rao in 1965. They have a son named Vamsi and a daughter named Shravanthi. Jamuna lived in Hyderabad with her family. Jamuna's husband Ramana Rao died of a heart attack in 2014. He was also 86 years old.

Jamuna, who joined the Congress party in the 1980s, was elected as a Lok Sabha MP from the Rajahmundry constituency in 1989. After that, She quit politics but campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 1990s. In this case, the death of actress Jamuna, who has died due to old age, is seen as a huge loss for the Telugu film industry.