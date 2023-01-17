Jr NTR Met Marvel Studios Executive Victoria Alonso at The Golden Globes After Party; Fans Thrilled!
Tollywood's young and vibrant actor Jr Ntr AKA Tarak, who is currently enjoying the success of SS Rajamouli directorial RRR's huge win at the prestigious Golden Globes 2023 is now back in Hyderabad. The actor, who rose to international stardom through just one film is basking in all the glory.
According to the latest updates, we hear that the actor, who opened up about wanting to be part of the Marvel Studios' productions was fortunate enough to bump into none other than Marvel Studios Executive Victoria Alonso. Tarak met Victoria at the after party held in honour of the winners of the Golden Globes 2023. The duo reportedly exchanged pleasantries and had a quick talk.
Prior to the awards event, Jr Ntr and Ram Charan had spoken about their dream to be part of Marvel series. When news presenters asked whom they would want to play in the marvel series, both of them said that they wanted to play Tony Stark AKA the Iron Man. Fans are excited about the news and hopeful that they would get to see the magic unfold.
It is a known fact that RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' song won the award for Best Original Track category. Film's music director MM Keeravani received the award on the stage and thanked everybody who was part of this desi folk song.
RRR was made on a budget of Rs 550 Crore and earned about Rs 1400 Crore worldwide. The movie also is the first international film to become the highest-grosser in Japan, registering the highest footprints.
SS Rajamouli made Prabhas a pan-India star with Baahubali 1 & 2 several years ago. With RRR, he made Ram Charan and Jr NTR global heroes. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran among others in crucial roles. KK Senthil Kumar cranked the camera for this film, and edited by A Sreekar Prasad.
