Jr NTR Spends An OUTRAGEOUS Rs 8 Crore On THIS Accessory. Find Out Everything About It

According to the specifications of the wristwatch on the brand's website, "The baseplate and the bridges are crafted of grade 5 titanium, a biocompatible, highly corrosion-resistant and remarkably rigid alloy, which enables the gear train to function effortlessly."

The watch is also designed and manufactured in a way that it complements the brand's hyper car, Speedtail. As far as the design is concerned, the watch is designed to represent a teardrop. The watch's Speedtail and the lines also complement the overall design by mimicking a water droplet.

Now let's talk about the man of the hour, Jr NTR

The star is presently on cloud nine after his recent Magnum Opus RRR bagged the prestigious Golden Globe Award. It was announced on Wednesday that the song Naattu Naattu from the movie won the Best Song Award under Motion Picture category.

Jr NTR along with the rest of the team took part in the Golden Globe Award ceremony. Legendary composer MM Keeravaani was presented the award as he helmed the music of RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR also starrer Ram Charan in the lead roles, while Alya Bhatt played a cameo role. Ajay Devgn played an important character in the historical fiction.