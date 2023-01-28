Jr NTR To Visit Actor Taraka Ratna Who Is Critical After Massive Heart Stroke, At Bengaluru Hospital

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, actor turned politician from the Nandamuri family collapsed during Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh's walkathon, 'Yuvagalam' on January 27 in Kuppam of Andhra Pradesh. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid and a team of doctors from Bengaluru were called in to check on him. Due to the severity of his health condition, Taraka Ratna was shifted to Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Bengaluru.
His cousin, actor Jr NTR is reportedly going to visit the actor at the hospital on January 28. He will be accompanied by his uncle, politician, and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. Balakrishna was also spotted at the Kuppam hospital during Taraka Ratna's initial treatment.
Amidst concerns over the health condition of the 39-year-old actor, the hospital issued a bulletin on Saturday (January 28). The bulletin stated that Taraka Ratna suffered a cardiac arrest and was shifted to a hospital in Kuppam with resuscitation for 45 minutes and primary treatment.
"He was found to have an Anterior Wall Myocardial Infarction with Balloon Angioplasty, on Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) and Vasoactive support, the Hospital stated.
The statement further made it clear that on arriving at NH, higher-level diagnostics showed that his condition was highly critical due to the cardiogenic shock after the Myocardial Infarction, and evaluation of his condition will continue with treatment under standard guidelines and protocols.
