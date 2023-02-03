K Viswanath Death: A Look At Some Interesting Facts About Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee & Pride Of Telugu Cinema

Kalathapasvi Kasinuadhuni Viswanath, popularly known as K Viswanath breathed his last on Fenruary 2, 2023 at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The legendary director and actor was 92 years old at the time of his death. Viswanath immortalized Telugu tradition, art, and culture through his films.

- Born in the year 1930 on February 19 in Repalle of Guntur District, Viswanath lived a full life and is 92 years old at the time of his death.

- His first-ever blockbuster, the National Award-winning film Sankarabharanam was released on February 2 in 1979. After 44 years, on the same day, Viswanth left for his heavenly abode.

- Actors Chandra Mohan, Legendary Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, and SP Sailaja are Viswanath's cousins.

- He began his career as an assistant director in 1951 for the Tamil-Telugu film 'Pathala Bhairavi', which shot veteran actor Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao to unprecedented fame.

-From Kamal Haasan, and Megastar Chiranjeevi, to Srikanth & Chandra Mohan, Viswanath worked with actors who belong to different ranges and various streams.

-Viswanath directed 'Aatma Gowravam' as his debut Telugu film in 1965 and the movie starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Kanchana, and Rajasree, went on to bag the Nandi Award for Best Feature Film of the year.

- Kasinadhuni Viswanath studied at Guntur Hindu College and is a B.Sc graduate from Andhra Christian College, Guntur. His tryst with the Telugu film industry began as a sound recordist at Vauhini Studios in Madras (now Chennai).

- Viswanath's aesthetics and filmography are a sheer tribute to the traditional and cultural aspects of Telugu people and are an ode to the art forms.

- He worked for several movies such as Sankarabharanam, Swatimutyam, Saagarasangamam, Sutradharulu, and Aapadhbandhavudu, with Poornodaya Movie Creations, founded by Edida Nageswara Rao.

- K Viswanath is sentimental and wanted to name every film's title after the sound of the letter 'S'. Although during his beginning days, he wasn't particular about it, in the 80s and 90s he was hell-bent on filming his movies with the same letter.

-K Viswanath was also an actor and appeared in several films as a character actor. He acted with ease and enthralled all since 1995 and was last seen as an actor in Uttama Villain (2015) with his prodigy Kamal Haasan.

-Many films of his in collaboration with Poornodaya Movie Creations were dubbed into Russian and were screened at the Moscow Film Festival.

- K Viswanath bagged about 5 National awards, 15 Nandi awards, and several Filmfare Awards.

- His filmography spans Tamil-Telugu-Hindi industries.

- Due to his cultural eating habit, K Viswanath was a staunch vegetarian. For Kamal Haasan's 'Subha Sankalpam', he was required to enact eating a piece of a fish. However, he ordered the production people to cook Brinjal such that it may look like fish and finished with the shot.

-He directed and acted Subha Sankalpam. His cousin Balasubrahmanyam produced the film.