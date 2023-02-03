K Viswanath Death: Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman & Others Mourn The Death Of The Stalwart!

Along with winning several National Awards for his films, Viswanath owns the credit for many Nandi awards, and Filmfare awards. He was conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award and is a recipient of Padma Shri in 1992. In addition, Viswanath also won International honors at the Film Festival of France, and the Moscow International Film Festival.

Viswanath's Swarabhishekam, Sutradharulu, Swathi Muthyam, Saptapadi, and Sankarabharanam movies won National Awards for various categories. His films' music and songs were evergreen and are still favourites on the FM charts.

The family members of the talented veteran have decided to display his mortal remains at his house for the visitors to pay their final respects. Viswanath was survived by his wife Jayalakshmi and three children comprising Padmavathi Viswanth, Ravindranath Viswanath, and Nagendranath Viswanath.

During his career, he played a remarkable role in giving superhit films to actors like Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi, which are regarded as classical films of all time in Telugu. With Kamal, Viswanath made Sagara Sangamam, Swati Mutyam, and Subha Sankalpam. With Chiranjeevi, Viswanath directed films like Subhalekha, Swayamkrushi, and Apadbhaandhavudu.

