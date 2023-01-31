Keerthy Suresh To Tie The Knot With Her Childhood Friend, A Resort Owner From Kerala? Deets Inside!

National award winner, actress Keerthy Suresh has become the talk of the town of late. Her alleged wedding rumours are going viral on the internet, and everyday there is an interesting piece of information to add to it. The actress, who is raising the temperature through her photos on social media handles is reportedly ready for marriage and information about her alleged boyfriend is one of the most looked-up articles by netizens.

According to a couple of entertainment websites, the 'Mahanati' actress is all set to tie the knot with her childhood friend, who is a Malayalee. Reports claimed that Keerthy Suresh has been in love for over 13 years, and her boyfriend runs a resort in Kerala. The duo are friends from school.

However, in what can be called as a twist in the tale, Keerthy Suresh herself rubbished the reports and reportedly brushed off these wedding rumours. She has been working with passion and is keen on doing more good films. Marriage is not on the cards right now, Keerthy Suresh stated, according to the sources.

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh is very busy, and her kitty is almost full for the entire year. She will next be seen in debut director Srikanth Odela's 'Dasara', in which she was paired opposite Nani as a female lead. In addition, she is also playing the role of megastar Chiranjeevi's sister in 'Bholaa Shankar' directed by Meher Ramesh. Keerthy also finished shooting for a film opposite Udhayanidhi Stalin in Tamil, which is in the post-production phase. Jayam Ravi's 'Siren' and another film titled 'Revolver Rita' have Keerthi Suresh in the female lead roles as well.