Jabardasth Fame Kiraak RP Shuts Down His Famous Pedda Reddy Chepala Pulusu Hotel, Here's Why!

Jabaradasth, a comedy show on popular Telugu television channel ETv has given rise to several new-age comedians in the Telugu film industry. Not only did the comedy show introduce tens of comedians but also helped them settle down in their lives and careers. One notable comedian who started off from the show was Kiraak RP. RP is famous for his dialogue delivery and timing.

Kiraak RP, who hails from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh has grown up eating the famous 'Nellore Chepala Pulusu'. He started a business venture, an exclusive Fish curry serving hotel by the name 'Nellore Pedda Reddy Chepala Pulusu' became popular. He started it in the second half of 2022 to offer authentic Nellore's popular dish to the people of Hyderabad. The hotel which serves other curries and eatables along with Fish Pulusu is located at Kukatpally in Hyderabad.

RP is said to have invested a good amount of money in the hotel and ensured that the fish used for the curry are transported directly from Nellore. The cooking method is also unique, unlike other hotels and restaurants where cooks here use earthen stoves, clay pots, and wood to make the fish curry. On weekends, the curry point witnessed a huge rush and has done good business.

However, due to the increased flow of customers, RP decided to shut it down for a couple of months. According to the information, RP is considering renovating and hiring more employees. The reception from the public was huge, and RP failed to cater to all of them who approached the hotel. In view of the same, he would like to restart it in a brand new way.

Advertisement

RP's Nellore Pedda Reddy Chepala Pulusu hotel offered Nellore fish pulusu, Bommidayila pulusu, Thalakaya pulusu, Sanna chepala pulusu, Korameenu pulusu, and Ravva chepala pulusu.

RP was quoted saying to a leading news channel, "I just wanted to increase the kitchen capacity but later understood that it needs more upgradation. I want to bring good female cooks from Nellore after auditioning them, for the re-opening of the hotel."

Kiraak RP's notable appearances in films include Massraja Ravi Teja's Krack, MMOF, Vajra Kavachadhara Govinda, and Idem Deyyam among others.