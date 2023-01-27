Here's A Look At The Lesser Known Facts Of Jamuna, The Fierce 'Satyabhama' Of Tollywood!

Veteran actress Jamuna, who was popular for working with the legends of the Telugu Film Industry, Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and SV Ranga Rao, among others, had died on the wee hours of January 27 in Hyderabad. The actress was suffering due to age-related issues and was 86 years old at the time of her death. Jamuna is a well-known and strong female actress belonging to the generation of Mahanati Savithri, Bhanumathi, Anjali Devi, and others. The south-Indian film industry, especially Tollywood is mourning the loss of an epic actress with a sharp attitude.

Jamuna started her career at the age of 15 and was a stage actress before she made her Tollywood debut with a movie titled 'Puttillu.' She was part of Tollywood's iconic films like 'Gundamma Katha' and 'Missamma', which starred NTR, ANR, and Savithri. Take a look at a few lesser-known details about the one and only regal 'Satyabhama' of Tollywood.

-Jamuna is born to a Brahmin father Nippani Srinivasa Rao and a Vysya mother Kowsalya Devi in Hampi, Karnataka on August 30, 1936.

- Her parents' was an inter-caste love marriage, which was quite a rare feat during that era.

-Jamuna was born as Jana Bai.

-The family moved back to the village called Duggirala in the Guntur district.

-Mahanati Savithri invited Jamuna into films after she was offered accommodation at Jamuna's house during her stage performance in Duggirala.

- Savithri shared a great bond with Jamuna and treated her as her sister. Savithri was one person who stayed beside Jamuna and helped her get ready for her wedding.

-Jamuna always organized a toy display, traditionally called 'Bommala Koluvu' along with Savithri, who she refers to as 'Akka.'

- Jamuna's wedding was the talk-of-the-town then. Her parents and relatives gave out a paper advertisement in search of IAS, IPS, Professors, and highly educated professionals for a reputed organization, to pick a suitor for Jamuna.

Advertisement

Photo Credit:

-She married a Zoology Professor at SV University, Juluri Ramana Rao, and is a mother of two children.

Photo Credit:

- Jamuna's daughter is a renowned Painter, Juluri Sravanthi.

-Jamuna's son is a Media Studies Professor at an American University in San Francisco.

- Jamuna owned a movie theatre in Guntur.

-Jamuna had been banned from movies that starred Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao for almost a decade.

Photo Credit:

- Jamuna worked with actor Harnath in several films as the lead pair, following her ban from NTR and ANR films due to ego clashes.

-Jamuna walked out from the shooting spot after she found Harnath drunk.