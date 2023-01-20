Manchu Manoj Says 'What The Fish!'; Announces New Film In Style After A Long Hiatus

Actor Manchu Manoj, who took a long break from films, is finally back to the sets of his upcoming movie titled 'What The Fish.' The movie marks his comeback after 2018. After his movie 'Okkadu Migiladu' was released, Manoj was rumoured to have issued a statement saying that he wants to quit acting.

Coming from the family of Manchu Mohan Babu, Manoj picked a different route to entertain the viewers. All his films were experimental and youthful entertainers which explored new stories. Unlike Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Lakshmi, Manoj enjoys separate fanbase for his performance and kind of films. However, the actor wanted to take a break from acting due to personal and professional reasons.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Manoj shared a set of posters bearing the titled and wrote, "It's been a long time since I did any film but I'm blessed to have had all your love upon me all these years and it's high time to give back all the Love ❤️

Here's Announcing my NEXT❤️🚀 #WhatTheFish 🤪🥸🤩🥳😎💫

A crazy film that'll give you all a CRAZYYYYY experience :)." (sic)

Check it out here:

What The Fish is said to be another youthful entertainer under the direction of Varun Korukonda. According to the first-hand information, the makers of the film, 6ix Cinemas decided to film the movie in various parts of Canada, with majority of it happening in Toronto. The other details of the movie will be announced shortly.

Meanwhile, Manchu Manoj was last seen in Okkadu Migiladu as the protagonist and appeared in Idi Naa Love Story and Operation 2019 films in a cameo. His another film Aham Brahmasmi is also under production.

The 39-year-old actor married Pranathi Reddy in 2015. They got separated in 2019. Manchu Manoj hit the headlines recently for his marriage rumours with Bhuma Mounika Reddy, daughter of late politicians Bhuma Nagi Reddy and Shobha Nagi Reddy. The couple is soon going to announce the wedding date officially, reportedly.