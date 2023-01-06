Massraja Ravi Teja's Action-Comedy Dhamaka Achieves A First Record In Actor's Career; Fans Celebrate

Massraja Ravi Teja finally secured a blockbuster hit in the form of Trinadharao Nakkina's directorial Dhamaka. Starring Sreeleela as the female lead opposite Ravi Teja, the action-comedy worked wonders at the box office and now entered the Rs 100 Crore club. Dhamaka is officially the first ever film to achieve this feat in Ravi Teja's career.

In the year 2022, Ravi Teja hit the screens with Khiladi and Ramarao On Duty, which were disasters at the box office. He required success and Dhamaka was released on December 23 all over the world. The movie was met with a lukewarm response in the beginning but due to less competition and entertainment factors, it went on to become a successful venture commercially.

Dhamaka is also the first-ever film of Massraja Ravi Teja to attract record openings in the overseas market. Within four days of its theatrical release, the movie achieved its break-even and finally joined the coveted club of Rs 100 Crore films made in the Telugu Film Industry.

The movie is about Swamy and Vivekanand Chakravarthy, who are one in person but different characters. Pranavi, played by Sreeleela falls for both of them unaware of the fact. Meanwhile, a cat and mouse chase ensues between the father of Anand Chakravarthy and JP for confiscating the former's company.

Dhamaka stars Sachin Khedekar, Pavitra Lokesh, Jayaram, Rao Ramesh, Hyper Aadi, Ali, Tanikella Bharani, Chirag Jani, Tulasi, Rajshree Nair, and Praveen among others in crucial roles.

Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad produced the movie under their Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory banners, on a budget of Rs 40 Crore. The film's cinematography was handled by Karthik Ghattamaneni and Bheems Ceciroleo composed the background music and tunes. Prawin Pudi worked as the film's editor.