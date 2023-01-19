Megastar Chiranjeevi's Mass Action Entertainer Waltair Veerayya Achieves Break-Even In Six Days!

Megastar Chiranjeevi's latest mass action entertainer Waltair Veerayya is running successfully at the box office all over the world. The movie, written and directed by Bobby Kolli was released on January 13 for the Sankranthi festival. It was reviewed as an entertaining film with an overdose of emotions in the second half. Fans of the actor enjoyed the vintage Chiranjeevi on the silver screen after a long time.

The movie, which also stars Massmaharaja Ravi Teja in an extended cameo achieved break-even within six days after its release. Waltair Veerayya opened to tremendous results and numbers at overseas theatres.

Although the openings were huge for Waltair Veerayya, initially it had to compete with Nandamuri Balakrishna's mass action film Veera Simha Reddy, helmed by KRACK fame Gopichand Malineni. Incidentally, this movie is also produced by Mythri Movie Makers, who produced Waltair Veerayya. Shruti Haasan acted opposite Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna in these films.

Within the week, on the sixth day of its release, Waltair Veerayya achieved the break-even point. The movie makers are thrilled about the same. The movie is now heading towards a lucrative profit zone with Rs 144 Crore and counting.

Waltair Veerayya stars Catherine Tresa as the second female lead character. Along with them are Prakash Raj and Bobby Simha who played the antagonist roles. Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore played the supporting roles in the film which includes actors like Pradeep Rawat, Jhansi, Raghu Babu, Sapthagiri, Shakalaka Shankar, and Srinivasa Reddy among others in crucial roles.

Waltair Veerayya's technical crew includes Arthur A Wilson as the cinematographer, Niranjan Devaramane as the editor, and Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad as the music director. Writers Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy worked on the script. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar produced the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner on a budget of Rs 140 Crore.