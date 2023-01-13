Waltair Veerayya, Megastar Chiranjeevi's Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Megastar Chiranjeevi's mass action entertainer Waltair Veerayya, under the direction of Bobby Kolli, was released all over the world on January 12 as a Sankranthi gift to the fans of the mega family. The movie, which stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead received a lukewarm response at the box office although fans have thoroughly enjoyed the vintage Chiranjeevi on the big screen.

Immediately after the screenings began, over-enthusiastic fans of the megastar started sharing their excitement by leaking the scenes from the movie all over social media. Almost every important scene and song, fight, and sentimental climax scene was all over Twitter doing the rounds. In addition, several illegal websites that copy and share the content of newly released movies have swung into action.

As a result, Waltair Veerayya's full movie is now available for free download on the internet. The content is being shared widely on social media handles of piracy websites and pages.

The movie charts the journey of Veerayya, who leads a drug mafia and is the most wanted by RAW. An IPS officer ACP Vikram Sagar (Ravi Teja) is sent to the Waltair division to nab the criminal. Veerayya takes an oath to avenge the death of his brother and a war of ego and revenge unfolds.

The movie has an ensemble cast in the form of Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Bobby Simha, Vennela Kishore, Shakalaka Shankar, Srinivasa Reddy, Saptagiri, Prabhas Sreenu, Pradeep Rawat, Rajendran, and Mime Gopi among others in key roles. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela sizzled in an item song with Ravi Teja and Chiranjeevi titled 'Boss Party.'

The movie's cinematography was rendered by Arthur A Wilson, who captured the visuals stunningly. The Europe locations in which songs were shot were a treat to the eyes of the viewers on the big screen. Devi Sri Prasad united with Chiranjeevi after Shankardada MBBS and delivered his out-and-out mass songs to enthrall the fans. Editing was taken care of by Niranjan Devaramane and Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled the movie on a budget of Rs 140 Crore.