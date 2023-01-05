Waltair Veerayya Pre-Release Business: Everything You Need To Know About Chiranjeevi's Mass Drama!

After his last two films Acharya and the remake of Malayalam Lucifer as GodFather failed to perform well at the box office, Megastar Chiranjeevi is now ready to test his luck this Sankranthi, his luckiest season, with director Bobby Kolli's full mass action entertainer Waltair Veerayya. The movie, bankrolled by Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy makers- Mythri Movie Makers, is going to hit the screens on January 13, worldwide.

Waltair Veerayya brings together Chiranjeevi and actress Shruti Haasan for the first time as the lead pair. Shruti earlier acted with Ram Charan as his heroine in Yevadu. The movie is touted as an out-and-out mass entertainer that features the megastar in an all-new avatar sporting cool shades, netted vests, and printed shirts paired with a lungi. The promotional posters also showcased Chiranjeevi wearing a police cap and holding lathi in his hand.

Advertisement

The movie also marks the second collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Massraja Ravi Teja after Annayya, which was released 22 years ago.