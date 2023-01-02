Ram Charan-Upasana's Pregnancy: Megastar Chiranjeevi Breaks Into Tears Upon Learning The News

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is currently awaiting the release of the mass action entertainer titled Waltair Veerayya, under the direction of Bobby Kolli, recently shared his immediate reaction to the news of him becoming a grandfather again to Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's pregnancy news. The RRR actor and Chiranjeevi have taken to their respective social media handles to announce the happy news. They shared a note in which it was mentioned that the couple is expecting their first child, with the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

According to the available information, Chiranjeevi felt quite emotional when his son, RRR actor Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law Upasana broke the news, which was shared during a recent interaction. In his words, Chiranjeevi was quoted saying, "We have waited for this news for over six years. After coming back from Japan where they promoted RRR, both of them made us sit and shared this happy news. It was one of my happiest moments. I had tears in my eyes."