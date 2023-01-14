Waltair Veerayya Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Chiranjeevi's Mass Movie Opens On A Big Note
Megastar Chiranjeevi's out-and-out super mass action drama Waltair Veerayya hit the screens all over the world for Sankranthi on January 13. The movie, which was helmed by Bobby Kolli received a divided talk from the public, critics, and fans of the megastar, at the box office.
The movie stars Shruti Haasan in the female lead character as RAW agent Athidhi. Catherine Tresa played the role of Dr Nithya, Vikram Sagar's wife.
On the release day, the megastar's Waltair Veerayya collected about Rs 29 Crore from all regions in India. On average, the movie's occupancy ratio on its first day was around 68%.
Waltair Veerayya stars an elaborate cast namely Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Bobby Simha, Sapthagiri, Shakalaka Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Catherine Tresa, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Subbaraju, Srinivasa Reddy, Prabhas Sreenu, Manobala, Jhansi, Praveen, Anish Kuruvilla, Mathew Varghese, Kalyani Natarajan, Raghu Babu, Mime Gopi, and John Vijay among others in crucial roles. Massraja Ravi Teja played an important cameo in the movie as ACP Vikram Sagar. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela shook a leg with Ravi Teja and Chiranjeevi in the 'Boss Party' song.
Devi Sri Prasad composed the entire soundtrack for Waltair Veerayya marking the collaboration of Chiranjeevi and DSP after Shankardada MBBS. The movie was cinematographed by Arthur A Wilson and edited by Niranjan Devaramane. Mythri Movie Makers produced the movie on a budget of Rs 140 Crore.
