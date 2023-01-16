Megastar Chiranjeevi's Mass Action Drama Film Waltair Veerayya Crosses Rs 100 Crore Gross In 3 Days

Megastar Chiranjeevi's super mass action entertainer Waltair Veerayya is running successfully in theatres all over the world. The Sankranthi movie is making big numbers at the box office after its release on January 13. Waltair Veerayya is reviewed as a comedy entertainer with a heavy and emotional second half. Although the movie has nothing new to offer, Chiranjeevi's vintage comedy and performance are pulling crowds to the theatres.

According to several box office specialists and trade analysts, the movie, written and directed by Bobby Kolli made a huge box office business. Within three days of its theatrical release, Waltair Veerayya reportedly earned about Rs 108 Crore gross worldwide. The movie is a bit more forward than Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy as far as the collections are considered.

Waltair Veerayya thus achieved a break-even within the first weekend and is all set to enter the 2 million club, worldwide. The movie stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead. In addition, Prakash Raj, Bobby Simha, Pradeep Rawat, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Jhansi, Raghu Babu, Shakalaka Shankar, Sapthagiri, Srinivasa Reddy, Nassar, and Subbaraju among others played crucial roles.

Massraja Ravi Teja appeared in an extended cameo role as ACP Vikram Sagar, the half-brother of Waltair Veerayya. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela sizzled in the 'Boss Party' song.

The movie is produced by Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Mythri Movie Makers banner on a budget of Rs 140 Crore. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad composed the entire soundtrack of the film which was edited by Niranjan Devaramane. Arthur A Wilson cranked the camera.