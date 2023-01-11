MM Keeravaani’s Naatu Naatu From RRR Movie Wins ‘The Golden Globe Award for Best Song Motion Picture’ Category

These two great players lived in different eras. The theme of 'RRR' is the imagination of what it would be like if these two met.

The film RRR grossed more than 1100 crores worldwide. Even after the release of this film in ODD, it received a huge response all over the world.

The film was released in Japanese theaters on October 21. It is noteworthy that the film was also released in IMAX 3D.

The film's country song has now been nominated for an Oscar. Music composer S.S. won the Best Original Song category. Keeravani name is featured through this. This has been officially announced by the film production company. For the first time, an Indian film song has been nominated for an Oscar.