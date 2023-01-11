Golden Globe 2023: MM Keeravani Didn't Want To Do THIS After Receiving The Award But Anyway Does It!

The country woke up to a great news on January 11 as the RRR team headed by director SS Rajamouli made it big at the prestigious 80th Golden Globe Awards 2023. The team won the 'Best Original Song' for Naatu Naatu although it lost the race in the category of Best International Fil in Non-English category. The team of RRR comprising Ram Charan, Jr Ntr, SS Rajamouli, Karthikeya, and MM Keeravani were present during the awards cermeony and were accompanied by their wifes- Upasana, Lakshmi Pranathi, Rama Rajamouli, Pooja, and Srivalli.

After receiving the award, MM Keeravani made a rather elaborate speech to pay due to the entire team behind the Naatu Naatu song, in order of priority.

Speaking on the occasion, Keeravani said, "Thank you very much for this prestigious award golden globe. I'm very much overwhelmed with this great moment happening and I'm very happy to share this excitement with my wife who is sitting right there. This award is been an age-old practice to say that this award belongs to someone else. I'm planning not to say it but I'm repeating the tradition. In order of priority, the award belongs to my brother SS Rajamouli for his vision and trust in my work, and choreographer Prem Rakshith, who animated the 'Naatu Naatu' song exceptionally. Kaala Bhairava who had given wonderful arrangements for the song, Chandra bose for lyrics, and Rahul Sipligunj for crooning for it along with Kaala Bhaira with high energy. Then Jr NTR and Ram Charan for their dancing and stamina."

Advertisement

Keeravani, who is referred to as MM Kreem in Bollywood also thanked Saaluri Siddharth and Jeevan Babu who programmed the song. He ended his acceptance speech by saying thank you to his dear wife, Srivalli AKA Valli, who works as the line producer for all SS Rajamouli's films.

Jr NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, and the team of RRR erupted in pride and joy as the award was announced. Sensational Artist Rihanna also congratulated the team while walking past their table.

Photo Credit:

Back home, the who's who of the political and cinema industries have poured in congratulatory messages to the entire team for making Telugu people and Indian proud of their talent.