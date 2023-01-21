Mrunal Thakur Becomes The Most Sought-After In Tollywood; After Nani's Next, Signs A Film With THIS Mega hero!

When Dulquer Salmaan's direct Telugu film Sita Ramam, written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi turned out to be a huge success, it was assumed that the lead actress Mrunal Thakur is going to make a mark in Telugu cinema. The success scale of the film was such.

Both Dulquer and Mrunal gave their best performances in the movie which is perceived as one of the best romantic films of Telugu cinema by many, not only adding a feather to the cast and crew's hats but also minting good money. After Sita Ramam, Mrunal has taken a break before announcing her next. However, she made her fans happy by announcing her next alongside natural star Nani for an upcoming movie in Telugu, Nani 30 by debutant director Shouryuv. Nani's fans are excited about their favourite hero's combination with Mrunal.

Meanwhile, according to a report by TeluguStop.com, Mrunal is going to be cast opposite Varun Tej, for another Telugu project. If these rumours are anything to go by, Mrunal has green-signaled another Telugu hero from the megastar compound.

If everything goes as planned and both the movies with Nani and Varun Tej turn out as super hits at the box office Mrunal might find her way to ace the top position in the Telugu film industry.

Varun Tej's upcoming film is VT12 by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. The film is a suspense thriller, a genre that Varun Tej has not attempted so far.

The 30-year-old actress is known for her roles in Marathi and Hindi films since 2014 and four more Hindi films featuring her are set for release in 2023. She was also a television star.

In Nani30, Nani will play a father and the shooting of the film will likely begin in February. The movie will be shot in various locations in Goa, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. The film will be released in all the South Indian languages and Hindi.