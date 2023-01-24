Naga Chaitanya Gives Back To Nandamuri Balakrishna On 'SV Rangarao- Akkineni' Controversial Comments; Deets In

In light of the controversial remarks made by Tollywood veteran Nandamuri Balakrishna during the success party of Veera Simha Reddy in Hyderabad on January 22, young actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya gave a reply through his social media account on January 24.

Fans of the Akkineni family are thrilled and satisfied with the tweet put out by the 'Thank You' actor. He posted an image on his social media handles that read "By disrespecting people like NTR, ANR, and SV Rangarao, we are degrading ourselves as the artists."

For the unversed, Balayya got carried away as usual during his speech at the success party of Veera Simha Reddy, his latest film under the direction of Gopichand Malineni. On the stage, pointing to a person, he said, "Veelandaru kalisinapudu Ramarao ani, ah SV Rangarao ani, Akkineni ani thokkineni ani chala matladukuntaru."

It is a well-known fact that Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao are the first-generation pillars of the Telugu Film Industry. They are both equally popular and enjoy a fan following that is passed down to about three generations, to date. However, Balakrishna's sly comments have stirred up a controversy.

In retaliation, Naga Chaitanya posted a tweet that read, "Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu, Akkineni Nagswara Rao garu, and SV Ranga Rao garu's creative contributions have been the pride and pillars of Telugu cinema. Disrespecting them is degrading ourselves." He added a hashtag of ANRLivesOn.

Meanwhile, NBK is shooting for his next with director Anil Ravipudi and is also busy with his talk-show Unstoppable 2 with NBK on Aha. Naga Chaitanya on the other hand is working on Venkat Prabhu's film titled Custody and is also making his OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video's series titled Dhootha.