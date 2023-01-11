Veera Simha Reddy Release Day Box Office Predictions: Nandamuri Balakrishna Gets Career Best Openings
Nandamuri Balakrishna's movie is set to open to a great reception on January 12 all over the world. The movie was the talk of the town for Telugu people this Sankranthi and the pre-release buzz was humongous. Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, the movie is an out-and-out mass-action entertainer made for the fans of Balayya.
The movie is locking horns with Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya this season, marking the iconic Sankranti clash between the two actors after a decade. Both movies are equally awaited and coincidentally, Shruti Haasan is playing the female lead in both movies produced by Mythri Movie Makers banner.
According to the available information, Veera Simha Reddy, which is opening to a huge number of theatres all over the world is expected to make Rs 40 Crore Gross on the release day. In the USA alone, the movie is roaring high with about $525K advance pre-release sales. Across the USA, UK, and Australia, the movie secured a good number of screens and shows, surpassing that of Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya.
Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen playing a dual role in the movie as a father and son. Honey Rose and Shruti Haasan are paired opposite them as the female leads. Kannada actor Duniya Vijay is making his Telugu debut with Veera Simha Reddy. The movie's recently released trailer created enough buzz ahead of the release and the fans of the veteran actor are more than happy with it. They are expecting a full-on hit like Legend, Simha, and Akhanda.
Rishi Punjabi wielded the camera for Veera Simha Reddy and Naveen Nooli worked as its editor. S Thaman composed the film's tunes and background score. The songs from the movie 'Jai Balayya Mass Anthem', 'Suguna Sundari', and 'Ma Bava Manobhavalu' have already become a sensation on YouTube.
With producer Dil Raju stepping down from the Sankranthi race with Vaarasudu, Thalapathy Vijay's debut Telugu movie, the theatres in the two Telugu states- Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have adjusted more theatres for the first-day shows of Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya. Going by the trends of advance booking sales, overseas collection, and vibe, Veera Simha Reddy has got a high chance of coming out as the Sankranthi winner.
- Nandamuri Balakrishna Sports A Swanky Watch Gifted By Daughter Brahmani; The Price Will Shock You!
- A Look At All-India Advance Gross Report For Varisu, Thunivu, Veera Simha Reddy, & Waltair Veerayya!
- Veera Simha Reddy Vs Waltair Veerayya Advance Bookings: Balakrishna's Movie Beats Chiranjeevi's Film
- Veera Simha Reddy First Review: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Mass Action Film Assures A Big Feast To Fans
- Nandamuri Balakrishna On A Signing Spree, Says YES To Another Film With Bimbisara Director Vassishta
- Unstoppable 2 With NBK: Actress-Politician Roja REJECTS The Talk Show Offer; Here's What We Know!
- Unstoppable 2: Pawan Kalyan's Much-Awaited Episode Of The Talk Show With NBK To Premiere On THIS Date!
- Prabhas' Unstoppable 2: The First Part Of The Most-Awaited Episode Leaves Fans Disappointed!
- NBK Unstoppable 2: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Puts Forth THIS Condition To Take Part In The Show
- Veera Simha Reddy Audio: 'Maa Bava Manobhavalu' Song Is Out & Features Two Heroines; Fans Go Crazy!
- Breaking! Bigg Boss Telugu 7 To Feature Selected Contestants From All The Previous Seasons? Find Out!
- Not Rana Daggubati, Nandamuri Balakrishna To Host Bigg Boss Telugu 7; THIS Is His Remuneration!