Veera Simha Reddy Release Day Box Office Predictions: Nandamuri Balakrishna Gets Career Best Openings

Nandamuri Balakrishna's movie is set to open to a great reception on January 12 all over the world. The movie was the talk of the town for Telugu people this Sankranthi and the pre-release buzz was humongous. Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, the movie is an out-and-out mass-action entertainer made for the fans of Balayya.

The movie is locking horns with Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya this season, marking the iconic Sankranti clash between the two actors after a decade. Both movies are equally awaited and coincidentally, Shruti Haasan is playing the female lead in both movies produced by Mythri Movie Makers banner.

According to the available information, Veera Simha Reddy, which is opening to a huge number of theatres all over the world is expected to make Rs 40 Crore Gross on the release day. In the USA alone, the movie is roaring high with about $525K advance pre-release sales. Across the USA, UK, and Australia, the movie secured a good number of screens and shows, surpassing that of Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya.

Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen playing a dual role in the movie as a father and son. Honey Rose and Shruti Haasan are paired opposite them as the female leads. Kannada actor Duniya Vijay is making his Telugu debut with Veera Simha Reddy. The movie's recently released trailer created enough buzz ahead of the release and the fans of the veteran actor are more than happy with it. They are expecting a full-on hit like Legend, Simha, and Akhanda.

Rishi Punjabi wielded the camera for Veera Simha Reddy and Naveen Nooli worked as its editor. S Thaman composed the film's tunes and background score. The songs from the movie 'Jai Balayya Mass Anthem', 'Suguna Sundari', and 'Ma Bava Manobhavalu' have already become a sensation on YouTube.

With producer Dil Raju stepping down from the Sankranthi race with Vaarasudu, Thalapathy Vijay's debut Telugu movie, the theatres in the two Telugu states- Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have adjusted more theatres for the first-day shows of Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya. Going by the trends of advance booking sales, overseas collection, and vibe, Veera Simha Reddy has got a high chance of coming out as the Sankranthi winner.