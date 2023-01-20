Veera Simha Reddy Day 8 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Movie Continues To Enthral Fans

Veera Simha Reddy performed well at the box office and earned Rs 85.25 Crore from all over India. On the 8th day, the early estimates account to Rs 3.50 Crore.

Take a look at the day-wise worldwide box office collection of Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy here:

Day 1: Rs 33.6 Crore

Day 2: Rs 8.6 Crore

Day 3: Rs 10.4 Crore

Day 4: Rs 11.8 Crore

Day 5: Rs 9.4 Crore

Day 6: Rs 7.15 Crore

Day 7: Rs 4.3 Crore

Day 8: Rs 3.5 Crore

Total 8 Days Collection: Rs 88.75 Crore

Actors like Lal, BS Avinash, Naveen Chandra, P Ravi Shankar, Ajay Ghosh, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Sapthagiri, Rajeev Kanakala, and John Kokken acted in supported roles. Actress Chandrika Ravi appeared in a special dance number titled 'Maa bava manobhaavalu debba thinnayi.' Lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry also appeared in a cameo role.

The film's cinematography was handled by Rishi Punjabi and edited by Naveen Nooli. S Thaman composed the film's entire background score and tunes. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar bankrolled the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banners on a budget of Rs 110 Crore.