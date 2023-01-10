Veera Simha Reddy First Review: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Mass Action Film Assures A Big Feast To Fans

Tollywood veteran Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy is set to roar on the silver screen under the direction of Gopichand Malineni. Touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, the movie stars Shruti Haasan in the female lead's role. The movie is going to hit the screens on January 12, worldwide.

Just a couple of days before the grand release, social media is abuzz with the NBK mania and fans are in celebratory mode. In addition to the mania around the most awaited Sankranthi release, the first reviews, and advance booking records of Veera Simha Reddy are surprisingly high and positive.

According to several tweets containing information about Veera Simha Reddy, the movie is quite engaging and lays out a space for an emotional drama to catch up with the viewers. The conflict between Veera Simha Reddy and the character portrayed by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is said to be the biggest attraction of the film.

Also, Veera Simha Reddy is said to be a regular film with a routine story and screenplay but is very engaging. Balakrishna shouldered the movie entirely and the scenes with the antagonist's role played by Kannada actor Duniya Vijay came out exceptionally.

The movie also contained mass elements like dance and dialogue to enthrall the fans. The chemistry between Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan in songs was unmissable and the locations around Turkey were showcased stylishly, reportedly. However, the most important element of the film, the climax was extraordinary, opined several self-acclaimed film critics on Twitter, about Veera Simha Reddy.

The movie stars Honey Rose, Lal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Naveen Chandra, P Ravi Shankar, Ajay Ghosh, Murali Sharma, Chandrika Ravi, and Sapthagiri among others in crucial roles.

The film's cinematography was handled by Rishi Punjabi and Naveen Nooli edited it. Sensational music composer S Thaman scored the entire soundtrack for the film produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.