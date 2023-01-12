Veera Simha Reddy OTT Release Date & Time: Balakrishna's Action Drama To Stream On Disney+ Hotstar?

Veera Simha Reddy, Nandamuri Balakrishna's out-and-out mass action drama written and directed by Gopichand Malineni hit the screens all over the world for the Sankranthi festival on January 12. The movie received a divided response from the fans of the veteran actor and film critics.

The movie is a story about a father and son, played by Balakrishna. The faction backdrop story with sister sentiment is an age-old template in Telugu cinema and this film is no different from that. However, the way the director has written the screenplay and the dialogues that were mouthed by Balakrishna enthralled the viewers.

According to the available information, the makers of the film have sold off the digital streaming rights to OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar. Although the date and time of streaming are not yet officially release, we expect it to start streaming on February 24.

Advertisement

Sruthi Haasan and Honey Rose played the female leads in the movie. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar played the sister character to Balakrishna in the film. The movie also stars actor Naveen Chandra, Kannada actor Duniya Vijay, Lal, Ajay Ghosh, Murali Sharma, and Sapthagiri among others in crucial roles. Actress Chandrika Ravi appeared in a special dance song called 'Ma Bava Manobhavalu Debbathinnaye'.

Rishi Punjabi cranked the camera for the movie that was edited by Naveen Nooli. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 150 Crore. S Thaman scored the film's background music and tunes.