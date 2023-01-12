Veera Simha Reddy: Excited Fans Post Introduction Scenes Of Balakrishna From The Mass Drama Online

Nandamuri Balakrishna's mass jathara began all over the country and abroad, especially in the US and Australia as his latest mass action entertainer Veera Simha Reddy hit the screens for the Sankranthi festival. Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, who earlier filmed Krack, the movie stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite Balakrishna for the first time. Veera Simha Reddy was met with a thunderous response at the box office by deriving career best openings for Balayya.

The movie, although is reviewed to be a regular action drama, is receiving positive reviews for the stylish introduction scene of Balakrishna, entertaining dialogues, screenplay, and treatment of the story. Fans began celebrating the movie a day before its theatrical release in India as premiere shows have been played for overseas viewers a day before.

Fans across the USA took out special car rallies and organized festival-like dances and gatherings to usher in the mass euphoria. Likewise, they couldn't contain their excitement when they finally sat inside the theatres to watch Veera Simha Reddy. They started to share their joy by posting a few glimpses from the film, much to the excitement of some fans and the disappointment of the rest.

Fans who are still yet to figure out a way to catch the first-day first show are dismayed at the spoilers that are going viral on the internet. While it is already known that Balakrishna had played a dual role as a father and a son in the movie, people really would have been at peace if not for these continuous spoilers.

Veera Simha Reddy stars Naveen Chandra, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar, Lal, Kannada actor Duniya Vijay, Sapthagiri, Honey Rose, and Chandrika Ravi among others in pivotal characters.

Rishi Punjabi cranked the camera for the film and Naveen Nooli worked as its editor. The foot-tapping music and enthralling background score of the movie is composed by S Thaman. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar bankrolled the film under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.