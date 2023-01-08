Nandamuri Balakrishna On A Signing Spree, Says YES To Another Film With Bimbisara Director Vassishta

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is signing back-to-back films and is in the right phase of his career, is in no mood to slow down. He is juggling between his upcoming films and the most successful talk show for Aha OTT, Unstoppable season 2. The veteran Telugu actor is all set to roar at the box office with his latest release for Sankranthi, Veera Simha Reddy.

Veera Simha Reddy is written and directed by Krack fame Gopichand Malineni. The recently released trailer of the film gained a thumping response among the fans and raised their expectations of the film. The movie unit also held a grand pre-release event on January 7 at Ongole, where the entire cast and crew came together to promote and speak about the movie.

In addition, Balayya, as he is fondly referred to, has signed a film with none other than director Anil Ravipudi tentatively titled NBK 108. The film was officially launched in Hyderabad recently and the shooting is progressing. Taaxiwala and SR Kalyanamandapam fame Priyanka Jhawalkar is the film's female lead.

From what we hear from the Tollywood gossip birdie, Balakrishna has approved another project with director Mallidi Vassishta, which will be his NBK 109 project. Vassishta is a debut director who scored massive success with Bimbisara, one of the super blockbuster Tollywood films of 2022, starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Balakrishna's nephew. If the rumour mills are anything to go by, we might officially hear about Vassishta's collaboration with Balayya, very soon. However, fans of the Nandamuri clan are already excited and over the moon as the news started spreading wide and far.

The movie stars Shruti Haasan as the film's female lead, collaborating with Balakrishna for the first time. In addition, Malayalam actress Honey Rose is also part of the film in which Kannada actor Duniya Vijay is playing the antagonist's role. The film marks his Telugu debut.

The film's cinematography was handled by Rishi Punjabi and was edited by Naveen Nooli. S Thaman composed the entire soundtrack for the film and the songs were quite popular on YouTube already. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar bankrolled the film under the Mythri Movie Makers banners.