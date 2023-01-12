Veera Simha Reddy Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Balakrishna's Film Gets Blockbuster Openings

Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest mass action entertainer Veera Simha Reddy has opened all over the world on January 12 for the Sankranthi festival. The movie, written and directed by Krack fame Gopichand Malineni is reviewed as a routine story with stylish presentation and treatment.

Balakrishna played a double role in the film and actresses Shruti Haasan and Honey Rose were the film's two female leads. In addition, actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was cast in the crucial role of Balakrishna's sister. Kannada actor Duniya Vijay made his Telugu debut as a villain through Veera Simha Reddy.

The movie is remarkable in the fact that it recorded the highest openings in the career of Balakrishna. The veteran actor was expected to deliver another hit in the form of Akhanda but fans are still satisfied with the way Gopichand portrayed their Balayya. His dialogues, introduction scenes, and songs with Shruti Haasan, among others received good responses from them.