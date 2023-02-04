Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who suffered a massive cardiac attack in Kuppam, Kurnool district in January has been in a critical state at a popular hospital in Bengaluru, where he was rushed upon primary treatment.
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Might Be Shifted Abroad For Better Medical Treatment From Bengaluru!
According to the latest update, we hear that Taraka Ratna, who is said to have a 90 percent blockage in his heart will now be shifted to a foreign country for better medical treatment. This piece of information came from
TDP leader of Hindupur, A Lakshmi Narayana.
After collapsing on the spot, Taraka Ratna was moved to a local hospital where he was resuscitated. After about 45 minutes, he gained a pulse, reportedly. He underwent balloon angioplasty, intra-aortic balloon pump, and vasoactive support.
The 39-year-old actor-turned-politician came out in public for the first time to actively take part in the 'Padayatra' program of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh titled 'Yuvagalam.' He acted in several Tollywood movies as a protagonist and antagonist as well. The grandson of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao married Alekhya Reddy in 2012 against his family's consent. He is also the nephew of actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna.
