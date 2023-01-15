Netflix Announces A Line-Up Of 16 Telugu Films Including That Of Mahesh Babu & Chiranjeevi For 2023!

The south-Indian movie buffs are in for an elaborate treat that is spread across the entire 2023, especially Telugu. OTT platform Netflix which has always been a step behind other OTT platforms in bringing in regional (Telugu) content has upped the ante by announcing 'Netflix Pandaga', the release of not one or two but 16 Telugu movies throughout the year.

Netflix has recently made a handful of old Telugu hit movies available for streaming as part of its attempt to increase its Telugu content and gain subscribers.

The list of the movies that are going to be streamed on Netflix post-theatrical release includes star-studded and big-budget movies such as Superstar Mahesh Babu and ace director Trivikram's SSMB28, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Meher Ramesh's Bholashankar and Nani's Dasara among others.

The first to be streamed on the platform in 2023 could be Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's Dhamaka which was the last blockbuster of 2022. The movie grossed more than Rs 100 Crore according to People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the makers of the movie. Also, Nikhil Siddhartha's 18 Pages which was released on the same day as Dhamaka would be streamed soon on the platform.

Here is the list of all the 16 movies that will be streamed on Netflix in 2023: