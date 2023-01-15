Netflix Announces A Line-Up Of 16 Telugu Films Including That Of Mahesh Babu & Chiranjeevi For 2023!
The south-Indian movie buffs are in for an elaborate treat that is spread across the entire 2023, especially Telugu. OTT platform Netflix which has always been a step behind other OTT platforms in bringing in regional (Telugu) content has upped the ante by announcing 'Netflix Pandaga', the release of not one or two but 16 Telugu movies throughout the year.
Netflix has recently made a handful of old Telugu hit movies available for streaming as part of its attempt to increase its Telugu content and gain subscribers.
The list of the movies that are going to be streamed on Netflix post-theatrical release includes star-studded and big-budget movies such as Superstar Mahesh Babu and ace director Trivikram's SSMB28, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Meher Ramesh's Bholashankar and Nani's Dasara among others.
The first to be streamed on the platform in 2023 could be Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's Dhamaka which was the last blockbuster of 2022. The movie grossed more than Rs 100 Crore according to People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the makers of the movie. Also, Nikhil Siddhartha's 18 Pages which was released on the same day as Dhamaka would be streamed soon on the platform.
Here is the list of all the 16 movies that will be streamed on Netflix in 2023:
SSMB 28
SSMB28
Coming in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
Veerupaksha Sai dharam tej
BVSN Prasad, writer Sukumar, director Karthik Dandu
Music director Ajaneesh Loknath
Tillu Square, VT 12
VT12
Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra
Suspense thriller
Tillu 2 aka Tillu Square
Siddhu Jonnalagadda, mallik ram, suryadevara naga vamsi
Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada
Anushka Shetty & Panja Vaisshnav Tej's Films'
PVT04
Panja Vaisshnav Tej
producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya
Written and directed by Srikanth N Reddy
Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinema
Production No. 14
Anushka Shetty as Anvitha Shetty, Master Chef
UV Creations
18 Pages & Naga Shaurya's Films
Production No. 6
M Naga Shaurya
Written and directed by Pawan Basamsetti
Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri
Shri Venkateswara Cinemas
Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada
18 pages
Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Pramaeswaran
Sukumar story
Directed by Palnati Surya Pratap
Karthikeya 8 and Meter
Meter
Mythri Movie Makers
Directed by Ramesh Kaduri
Produced by Hemalatha Pedamallu and Chiranjeevi (Cherry)
Karthikeya 8
Karthikeya
Written and directed by Prashanth Reddy
UV creations
Dhamaka & Butta Bomma
Dhamaka
Ravi Teja
Directed by Trinath Rao Nakkina
People Media Factory
Butta Bomma
Sithara Entertainments
Fortune Four Cinemas
Arjun Das and
Directed by Shouree Chandrasekhar T Ramesh
Telugu Tamil Malayalam and Kannada
Dasara & Buddy
Dasara
Nani and Keerthi Suresh
Written and Directed by Srikanth Odela
Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri
Music Santosh Narayana
Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada
Buddy
Sundeep Kishan
Written and Directed Sam Anton
KE Gnanavel Studios
Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada
Bhola Shankar & Amigos
Amigos
Nandamuri Kalyanram
Written and Directed by Rajendra Reddy
Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar
Mythri Movie Makers
Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada
Bhola Shankar
Chiranjeevi
Meher Ramesh
Music by Mahati Swara Sagar
Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara
AK Entertainments and Creative Commercials
