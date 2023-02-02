Netizens Troll Keerthy Suresh's Lehenga For Director Venky Atluri's Wedding, Compares It To A Tent House
National award winner, actress Keerthy Suresh has been at it again. Her choice of outfit to attend her 'Rang De' director Venky Atluri's wedding with Pooja on February 1 sparked a huge ground for trolling as netizens have ridiculed the multi-coloured lehenga outright.
A fashion experimentalist, Keerthy, who even pursued a Masters in Fashion Designing course aborad before venturing into films opted for a multi-coloured, block-paneled lehenga to wear for the traditional Telugu wedding of Venky Atluri.
The lehenga had a background of a baby pink shimmery skirt with Kalis of Yellow, Red, Green, and Blue panels. The lehenga is paired with the same multi-coloured V-neck deep-cut blouse. Even the dupatta with the lehenga is unflattering with all of these colours running allover it. The outfit comes from the label Kshitij Jalori and is priced at Rs 1,49,900. However, despite the whopping price, the outfit fell flat and is termed unimpressive.
Keerthy Suresh's dress was compared to a wedding tent house, and memers' had a field day. Many netizens trolled her dress and passed remarks on it. Although a few are very funny, some were harsh. Take a look at some of the memes here:
Along with Keerthy Suresh, actor Nithiin and his wife were also spotted at the event during the same time. The Rang De actors clicked several selfies and posed for pictures with the blushing new couple and their fans at the event.
On the work front, Keerthy Suresh will be next seen in Telugu alongside actor Nani for his out-and-out mass action entertainer titled Dasara, directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. Her other projects include Raghu Thatha, Bhola Shankar, Maamannan, Revolver Rita, and Siren.
