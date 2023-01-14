Shaakuntalam: Did You Know Samantha Ruth Prabhu Was Not The First Choice For Gunasekhar's Fantasy Film?

After a female-centric film like Yashoda, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back in action with a historical fantasy drama titled Shaakuntalam. Written by Kalidasa, the mythological tale between Dushyant and Shakuntala is elaborated under the title Shaakuntalam. Tollywood director Gunasekhar directed the movie that is going to hit the screens on February 17.

Shaakuntalam, in which Samantha plays the title role is a love and war tale about her estranged husband Dushyantha, to whom she becomes a wife and the mother of his child through Gandharva marriage. Over a couple of years, Samantha has been doing great work professionally by choosing characters that depict her strength and potential. Shaakuntalam's trailer was recently released in Hyderabad to positive feedback from fans and moviegoers.

Director Gunasekhar has a peculiar taste in cinema and is a fan of pre-historic dramas. His many films showcase his love for culture, history, and heritage. Shaakuntalam is just another example of his vision. However, as the movie is trending all over the internet, a piece of information has become viral. According to a few entertainment websites, it wasn't Samantha but Gunasekhar wanted another south-Indian superstar actress to portray the role of Shakuntala.

Advertisement

Photo Credit:

It was none other than Nayanthara that the director preferred to sign for the project. Due to Neelima Guna's involvement, Samantha was finalized for the role. Although Samantha looks impressive in the trailer, people started wondering how it would've been had Nayanthara green-signaled the project. While it is unsure if the makers really approached Nayanthara, we saw her transform into a great makeover for a period role she played in Chiranjeevi's Syera Narasimha Reddy.

Photo Credit:

Allu Arjun's daughter Arha played the character of Prince Bharatha in this epic saga. The movie stars a plethora of actors including Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Gautami Tadimalla, Sachin Khedekar, and Madhoo among others in crucial roles. In addition, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta, Kabir Bedi, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Varshini Sounderajan are also part of Shaakuntalam.

The movie is co-produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner in association with Gunaa Teamworks. The film's screenplay is written by Gunasekhar and Sekhar V Joseph cranked the camera. Prawin Pudi worked as the film's editor and Mani Sharma composed the film's entire soundtrack.