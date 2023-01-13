Ormax Most Popular Characters On Telugu TV: Vantalakka, Doctor Babu, Rishi Sir & Others Top The List


The Telugu Television industry is as big and as vast as Tollywood. There are hundreds of actors and actresses who work in Telugu TV from all over the country. Although dominated by Kannada-born actors, the makers of the serials and production houses are very established in the industry.

Channels like Star Maa, Gemini, Etv, and Zee Telugu are the most-watched entertainment channels that telecast tens of daily serials in Telugu. The industry has expanded by leaps and bounds and has a separate stardom of its own. Viewers of Telugu TV serials have peculiar tastes and are often attached to the characters played by certain artists.

According to one of the leading media consulting firms in India, Ormax media, a survey about the Telugu Television popular actors has brought to the fore some surprising facts. Going by their latest survey conducted in December 2022, the following are the most popular fiction characters on Tv in Telugu.

Deepa Aka Vantalakka

Played by Premi Vishwanath, the character of Vantalakka is a household name. She has reprised the role in Karthika Deepam serial which was first telecast in Malayalam. Deepa has a huge fanbase and she shuttles between Kerala and Hyderabad several times a month. The serial just got over after a successful long run.

Rishi

Mukesh Gowda, another Kannadiga is the latest rage on Telugu TV. The actor, who plays the loving Rishi sir from Guppedantha Manasu on Star Maa looks appropriate fit to character. With his limited yet subtle performance and romance with his student Vasudhara managed to sink well with the Telugu viewers, making him the second most popular TV characters.

Doctor Babu

Nirupam Paritala has been in the Telugu TV industry for a very long time. Although he played the lead characters in several serials that were telecast in Etv and Star Maa, his serial Karthika Deepam shot him to unbeatable fame. His dressing style, and character made him a popular figure throughout south-India cutting languages.

Akshara

Deepthi Manne played the character of Akshara in the serial Radhamma Kuthuru. The serial telecasts on Zee Telugu, and first premiered on August 16, 2019. Actress-director-producer Renu Desai also played an important role in the serial. The character Deepthi Manne played stood out among the rest and grabbed the top fourth position in the survey.

Trinayani

Another Kannadiga on the block who made it huge on Telugu TV is Ashika Padukone. The actress ventured into the Television industry first in Bengaluru before becoming a Telugu girl. She was part of several successful serials and is one of the senior actresses in the industry. Her role as Trinayani in the serial Trinayani is intriguing and something that the women connect with a lot.

Read More About: #trinayani #zee telugu #star maa #karthika deepam
Published On January 13, 2023

Read more...