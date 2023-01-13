Ormax Most Popular Characters On Telugu TV: Vantalakka, Doctor Babu, Rishi Sir & Others Top The List

Deepa Aka Vantalakka

Played by Premi Vishwanath, the character of Vantalakka is a household name. She has reprised the role in Karthika Deepam serial which was first telecast in Malayalam. Deepa has a huge fanbase and she shuttles between Kerala and Hyderabad several times a month. The serial just got over after a successful long run.

Rishi

Mukesh Gowda, another Kannadiga is the latest rage on Telugu TV. The actor, who plays the loving Rishi sir from Guppedantha Manasu on Star Maa looks appropriate fit to character. With his limited yet subtle performance and romance with his student Vasudhara managed to sink well with the Telugu viewers, making him the second most popular TV characters.

Doctor Babu

Nirupam Paritala has been in the Telugu TV industry for a very long time. Although he played the lead characters in several serials that were telecast in Etv and Star Maa, his serial Karthika Deepam shot him to unbeatable fame. His dressing style, and character made him a popular figure throughout south-India cutting languages.

Akshara

Deepthi Manne played the character of Akshara in the serial Radhamma Kuthuru. The serial telecasts on Zee Telugu, and first premiered on August 16, 2019. Actress-director-producer Renu Desai also played an important role in the serial. The character Deepthi Manne played stood out among the rest and grabbed the top fourth position in the survey.

Trinayani

Another Kannadiga on the block who made it huge on Telugu TV is Ashika Padukone. The actress ventured into the Television industry first in Bengaluru before becoming a Telugu girl. She was part of several successful serials and is one of the senior actresses in the industry. Her role as Trinayani in the serial Trinayani is intriguing and something that the women connect with a lot.