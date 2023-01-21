Pan-India star Prabhas' upcoming high-octane action drama under the direction of Prashanth Neel, Salaar, is prepping to hit the screens all over the world on September 28 this year. The movie is a production venture of Hombale Films headed by Vijay Kiragandur.
Prabhas' Salaar New Release Date Out! Fans Trend Salaar Euphoria In 250 Days on Twitter!
Salaar's team started filming for the extensive climax portions of the film. A few of the images of the set have surfaced on social media giving fans a peek into the film's sets. Meanwhile, on Twitter, fans of darling Prabhas have started celebrating the movie with every update they get to know. After the release date was out, they are now trending Salaareuphoriain250 days on the micro-blogging site.
The movie stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite Prabhas, bringing them together for the first time. In addition, actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, Sriya Reddy, and Easwari Rao among others are roped in to play crucial characters.
Check out the tweet here:
Salaar is being made on a huge budget of Rs 200 Crore. Ravi Basrur is working on the film's background score and music. Ujwal Kulkarni is on board for editing and Bhuvan Gowda is cranking the camera.
On the other hand, Prabhas is also working for director Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film Project K with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. He is also part of director Maruthi's upcoming horror comedy.
