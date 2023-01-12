Golden Globes 2023: Price Of Jr NTR's Wife Lakshmi's Mini Clutch Will Cover Your Entire Europe Trip Cost

The team of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR made the country proud on the international platform, 80th Golden Globe Awards 2023. The film's most popular track 'Naatu Naatu' won global recognition under the Best Original Song category, impressing even the likes of Rihanna.

While the entire unit along with their respective spouses attended the event, Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi twinned again in Black. Jr NTR looked dapper in a Tuxedo as his wife Lakshmi kept it in tradition with a Black sleeveless gown for the red carpet. The couple looked like a dream as they complimented each other.

But what caught the attention of the onlookers and the fans back home was her mini clutch that was studded in crystals in the shape of a flower. A few enthusiastic fans who wanted to dig deep into the details received a shock after looking at the price of that mini clutch in which a phone cannot fit.

The small round embellished clutch bag is by the designer brand labeled Judith Leiber. The model is called Splendid Peony and is available in two colours. However, the price is something that covers an entire luxury trip to Europe for one person and it is just another celebrity thing for the actors and their wives. If you are interested in the bag, it comes for a hefty price tag, ironically, at $5,195 or Rs 4,24,262.

Advertisement

Photo Credit:

In an official statement, Tarak said, "You all know what a rage RRR has created in the West, especially in America and how bigger a hit it was in Japan. Yesterday, Golden Globes happened and one of my favorite music directors M M Keeravani won the prestigious award for 'Naatu Naatu'. Keeravani has just not been a music director but has been an extremely close member of the family. He has given me some amazing songs throughout my career, and I would like to congratulate him on winning this prestigious award. It makes me really proud as a fellow Indian that not only M M Keeravani but India has achieved this award."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr NTR has green-signaled two projects which are yet to go on floors. His immediate is with Janatha Garage director Siva Koratala referred to as NTR 30. The movie is aimed for a worldwide theatrical release in multiple languages on April 5, 2024. In addition, he also will work with KGF director Prashanth Neel for NTR 31.