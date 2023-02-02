Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has several projects in his kitty right now. The actor-turned-politician is currently filming for a period-action flick under the direction of Krish Jagarlamudi. The movie titled 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' is gearing up for a grand theatrical release in March.
PSPK 28: Director Harish Shankar Miffed With Power Star Pawan Kalyan Over Ustaad Bhagat Singh's Filming!
Pawan Kalyan signed a high-octane action entertainer under the direction of 'Gabbar Singh' maker Harish Shankar. Harish Shankar is a huge fan of the actor, and the duo came together after a decade for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. A poster of the actor bearing the film's title and tag line was also released. 'Manalni Evadra Apedi', the catchy tagline sent the crazy fans of the power star in to frenzy.
However, according to the insider buzz, Pawan Kalyan, who has been shuttling between one film's set to another has miffed Harish Shankar as he is not ready to start filming for Ustaad Bhagat Singh yet due to silly reasons, reportedly.
There were also rumours and an uproar about the movie which was dubbed as the remake of the successful Tamil film Theri. However, the director came forward to clarify they are making adequate tweaks to the script to suit the fans liking. The director was upset that he is unable to make a film with his original story. Pawan Kalyan is reportedly giving suggestions to his ideas. He asked the director to make the film's first-half with his original story and take Theri's inspiration for the second-half.
Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan, ahead of the general elections in the Andhra Pradesh State has signed back-to-back films under the direction of able directors. He is also working with Saaho fame Sujeeth for 'OG' under the DVV Entertainment banner.
Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is on board to compose the film's entire soundtrack for the film, which will be edited by Chota K Prasad. Art Director Anand Sai is working as the Production Designer of the film. Ayananka Bose is the film's cinematographer.
The screenplay of Ustaad Bhagat Singh is written by K Dasaradh and C Chandramohan. The movie was formally launched in Hyderabad amidst the cheers of fans and the movie unit on December 11. Harish Shankar's last film was Varun Tej-starrer 'Gaddalakonda Ganesh' in 2019.
