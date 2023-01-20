Pushpa 2 vs RC 15: Will Ram Charan & Allu Arjun Clash At The Box Office For Sankranthi 2024? Deets Inside

The Tollywood industry is in full form with several movies earning appreciation and recognition on international platforms. SS Rajamouli's RRR is a classic example of Telugu films' potentiality. The year 2022 was exceptional for the Telugu industry. With the game of producing movies going a notch higher, the makers of the movies are leaving no stone unturned to make crazy combinations work at the box office. Accordingly, such films are minting money besides earning global fame for their cast and crew.

Starting with movies like Baahubali, Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, RRR, and Karthikeya 2 among others, movies as such have attracted a global audience to Telugu cinema. RRR even won the prestigious Golden Globe Award for the Best Original Song category and is ready to try its luck at the Academy Awards. The latest Sankranthi releases of megastar Chiranjeevi Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy have become commercially successful. With the range and popularity increasing for regional cinema, the makers are taking time and setting up combinations to make the movie appealing to a wider audience, creating a buzz even before the movie is launched.