'Won't Let Naresh-Pavitra Get Married' Actor's 3rd Wife's Surprising Reaction On Their Wedding Announcement

Ramya Raghupathi, the third wife of VK Naresh is making shocking revelations about her estranged husband Naresh and his would-be wife and live-in partner Pavitra Lokesh. After the senior couple came out publicly about getting married, Ramya Raghupathi started giving out interviews to Telugu news portals on YouTube.

During one such interview, when asked about how she felt after they announced the wedding, Ramya said, "We are not legally divorced yet and I will not let him get married to her."

For the first time, she spoke to Telugu media channels about the issues she faced with being VK Naresh's third wife. Shedding some light on how she happened to marry Naresh in the first place, Ramya mentioned, We met and then got close to each other. He came up with a proposal, and after taking some time to think it over, I agreed to it. But looking back, I feel like he married me with vested interests.

Advertisement

Photo Credit:

"A little later on, I realized that he had political interests in getting married to me. He bluffed that he is not marrying me out of intention."My family believed otherwise." Naresh back then said, "I want to get back to doing films and build my career. I want to enjoy the bliss of marital life again."

"After Vijaya Nirmala(Naresh's mother) auntie's death, Naresh went ahead and publicly started moving out with Pavitra, especially during the MAA elections. Vijaya Nirmala auntie made it clear to Naresh that she wouldn't give him a penny if I were harassed," added Ramya.