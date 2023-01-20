Rashmika Mandanna To Join The 'Bheeshma' Team Again? Actress To Star With Nithiin For Venky Kudumula's Next!

Rashmika Mandanna is on a roll and has been living out of a suitcase due to her professional commitments. The actress recently hit the headlines for posting pictures from the Maldives holiday she spent with actor Vijay Deverakonda. In addition, during one of her interactions with fans, Vijay's voice was heard in the background, which made it clear that the duo is enjoying each other's company a lot. Rashmika became a national actress, and her film opposite Siddharth Malhotra titled 'Mission Majnu' was released on Netflix on January 20.

Director Venky Kudumula and actress Rashmika Mandanna made their directorial and Telugu acting debut with Naga Shaurya-starrer 2018 film Chalo. Chalo went on to become a successful film at the box office and therefore opened new avenues for Rashmika in the industry.