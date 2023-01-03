Why Did Naresh Announce Marriage With Pavitra Lokesh After The Demise Of Superstar Krishna? Find Out

Tollywood's veteran actor VK Naresh is all set to tie the knot for the fourth time with his live-in partner, character artist Pavitra Lokesh, very soon. The couple made it official with a video they released on New Year's Day where they cut a cake and fed each other a piece of it. In addition, they took everyone by surprise by engaging in a lip kiss toward the end of the video followed by a wedding announcement.

Naresh, who is the only son of later superstar Krishna's second wife Vijaya Nirmala from her first marriage, made a mark for himself in the Telugu film industry. He was one of the popular comedy heroes of the industry who then started appearing in the senior characters.

Pavitra Lokesh, daughter of late Kannada actor Lokesh, took to acting at a young age following her father's demise. She moved to Bengaluru from Mysore to pursue acting opportunities. She then ventured into Telugu films, where she enthralled the viewers with her looks and acting capabilities.

Naresh was married thrice before and has three children from earlier marriages. Pavitra is also a mother of a son with her ex-husband Suchendra Prasad.

Advertisement

Although they were together and living under a single roof, they neither denied nor agreed on their relationship status, until recently. Why Naresh suddenly came out open about their equation and wedding plans now, after the demise of superstar Krishna? Senior producer of Tollywood films Chittibabu has something to share on this.

Photo Credit:

In an interaction with a YouTube channel, Chittibabu opined, "Naresh became alone after his mother's death in 2019. He has no connection with his biological father. Although he is living with Superstar Krishna at his house in Nanakramguda, he was devastated after his death. Naresh thought this is the right time for him to legally and officially invite a partner to share his life with."

Naresh recently settled his scores with his third wife Ramya Raghupathi, and closed the alimony deal so he can proceed with Pavitra Lokesh.

Naresh and Pavitra met on the sets of a Telugu film and then got acquainted. They acted as a wife and husband on screen in several successful films. Both are also active members of the Movie Artists Association (MAA). They started seeing each other in 2018, and after the pandemic-induced lockdown, they moved in together.