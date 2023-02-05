Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad's Remuneration For Allu Arjun-Sukumar Bandreddi's Pushpa 2 Will Surprise You!
The shooting of the sequel titled 'Pushpa: The Rule', which focuses on the final face-off between the characters Pushparaj and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, began shooting at Visakhapatnam. For a fresh schedule, the unit is going to start filming in specially erected sets at a film city in Hyderabad. While fans are eager about every update of their favourite actor's movie, this piece of information about Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is doing the rounds on the internet.
While reportedly, Allu Arjun is charging a whopping Rs 100 Crore for the project which is decided to be made on a budget of Rs 400 Crore by Mythri Movie Makers, we hear that Sukumar is getting a cheque for Rs 50 Crore. Eventually, the film's female lead Rashmika Mandanna was paid Rs 4 Crore and Devi Sri Prasad's remuneration is about Rs 5 Crore.
Needless to say, Devi's music helped the movie reach out to Hindi audiences with everyone getting on the hook step of 'Srivalli'. Rockstar DSP-Allu Arjun- Sukumar's is an epic combination and the songs from this combination are unique and are super hit numbers. Fans are excited about how Devi is going to come up with a captivating background score and entertaining songs for Pushpa 2. If the songs of Pushpa: The Rule is successful, Devi Sri Prasad might hike his remuneration, which is no wonder.
