Rahul Ramakrishna who is known for portraying important roles in RRR as Komram Bheem's friend and as Siva in Arjuna Reddy is the newest father in the Tollywood town. On the festival day of Sankranthi, his wife delivered a baby boy. The elated father shared the news on social media with a funny caption that read 'Sankranti release.' Fans of the actor started pouring in congratualtory messages ever since.
RRR, Arjun Reddy Fame Rahul Ramakrishna Welcomes First Child After 8 Months Of Marriage
Rahul Ramakrishna's personal life hit the headlines about eight months ago on May 8, 2022, with the announcement of his marriage to Haritha. Their is a love marriage and Rahul proposed marriage to his wife in Goa, after the success of Arjun Reddy. He posted a picture of him and his fiancee having a liplock along with the announcement.
Check it out here:
Rahul rose to fame with his first film Arjun Reddy directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The 2017 film starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role went on to become a blockbuster and was remade with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Ali Advani in Hindi.
As a friend of Arjun Reddy, Rajul made an impressive performance and has become one of the favourite 'friend' characters in Telugu cinema.
He played several roles as a comedian and supporting actor in various movies later. He also acted in RRR as Komaram Bheem's friend, who gets captured by Seetha Ramaraju (Ram Charan).
Rahul also acted in notable films like Mahesh Babu-Koratala Siva's 'Bharat Ane Nenu', Geetha Govindam, Intelligent, Sammohanam, Husharu, Kalki, Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo, Guvva Gorinka, Jathirathnalu, and Ante Sundaraniki among others.
Currently, Rahul is a part of the family drama 'Intinti Ramayanam' produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Maruti Team and Aha Studio. The movie was directed by Suresh Narendla. Music is composed by Kalyani Malik. The movie is awaiting its theatrical release although it was earlier mentioned that it would straight head for the OTT release.
- Rahul Ramakrishna To Tie The Knot With Girlfriend Haritha Soon; Shares Romantic Picture On Twitter
- Rahul Ramakrishna Announces Retirement From Acting, Says ‘I Will Not Do Films Anymore'
- Good Luck Sakhi Twitter Review: 7 Tweets You Must Read Before Watching Keerthy Suresh’s Sports Drama!
- Skylab Twitter Review: Satyadev Kancharana-Nithya Menen’s Film Gets Mixed Response!
- NET Twitter Review: Here’s How Twitterati Reacted To Rahul Ramakrishna’s Film!
- NET Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality
- Paagal Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Paagal Trailer Out: Vishwak Sen’s Lover Boy Avatar Will Leave You Impressed!
- Jathi Ratnalu Movie Review: This Naveen Polishetty Starrer Is An Absolute Laugh Riot!
- Jathi Ratnalu: Naveen Polishetty Starrer To Stream On Amazon Prime Video From THIS Date!
- Jathi Ratnalu Closing Collection: Naveen Polishetty Starrer Emerges As A Triple Blockbuster
- Jathi Ratnalu Day 7 Box Office Collection: Naveen Polishetty Starrer Continues Its Successful Run