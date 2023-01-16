RRR, Arjun Reddy Fame Rahul Ramakrishna Welcomes First Child After 8 Months Of Marriage

Rahul Ramakrishna who is known for portraying important roles in RRR as Komram Bheem's friend and as Siva in Arjuna Reddy is the newest father in the Tollywood town. On the festival day of Sankranthi, his wife delivered a baby boy. The elated father shared the news on social media with a funny caption that read 'Sankranti release.' Fans of the actor started pouring in congratualtory messages ever since.

Rahul Ramakrishna's personal life hit the headlines about eight months ago on May 8, 2022, with the announcement of his marriage to Haritha. Their is a love marriage and Rahul proposed marriage to his wife in Goa, after the success of Arjun Reddy. He posted a picture of him and his fiancee having a liplock along with the announcement.

Rahul rose to fame with his first film Arjun Reddy directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The 2017 film starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role went on to become a blockbuster and was remade with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Ali Advani in Hindi.

As a friend of Arjun Reddy, Rajul made an impressive performance and has become one of the favourite 'friend' characters in Telugu cinema.

He played several roles as a comedian and supporting actor in various movies later. He also acted in RRR as Komaram Bheem's friend, who gets captured by Seetha Ramaraju (Ram Charan).

Rahul also acted in notable films like Mahesh Babu-Koratala Siva's 'Bharat Ane Nenu', Geetha Govindam, Intelligent, Sammohanam, Husharu, Kalki, Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo, Guvva Gorinka, Jathirathnalu, and Ante Sundaraniki among others.

Currently, Rahul is a part of the family drama 'Intinti Ramayanam' produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Maruti Team and Aha Studio. The movie was directed by Suresh Narendla. Music is composed by Kalyani Malik. The movie is awaiting its theatrical release although it was earlier mentioned that it would straight head for the OTT release.