Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ready to promote her upcoming release, a mythological romantic drama, Shaakuntalam, a famous literary work from the epic Mahabharatha by Kalidasa. Maverick Tollywood filmmaker Gunasekhar is the director of the movie. The pan-India project is ready to hit the screens all over the world on February 17.
Samantha Breaks Down, Sheds Tears During The Trailer Launch Of Her Periodic Drama Shaakuntalam!
Ahead of the theatrical release of Shaakuntalam, the entire team of film has gathered on January 9 in Hyderabad to launch the theatrical trailer of the film. During the event, while the trailer was being played and after Gunasekhar started speaking about Shaakuntalam, actress Samantha, who is coping with an auto-immune disease Myositis, had a breakdown.
Samantha has been handling so much on her plate right now and it all seemed very sad for her fans to look at her breaking down. She was madly in love with her now-separated husband, actor Naga Chaitanya. As she was still recovering from such a great crisis, Samantha got diagnosed with Myositis, which is a dangerous illness. She refrained from social media, film gatherings, and social outings to find her inner strength to align her life. She was involved in self-healing techniques.
Gunasekhar was trying to narrate the challenges the team went through and the support that was rendered by the producer, Samantha was seen fighting back tears. She was then handed a tissue to help herself. At the same time, the crowd kept cheering for her calling out her name, which made her even more emotional. The videos and pictures of the same are now going viral on the internet, especially on YouTube.
Samantha was last seen in a female-centric film Yashoda, written and directed by Hari and Harish. The movie received a lukewarm response at the box office with appreciation pouring in for Samantha's performance.
On the other hand, Samantha is part of Shiva Nirvana's movie with Vijay Deverakonda. She let go of her Bollywood commitments in the meantime until she could recuperate totally.
