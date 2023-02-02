Shaakuntalam First Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Fantasy Drama By Gunasekhar Sounds Quite Entertaining!

Shaakuntalam is the upcoming historical period film starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role. Directed by Guna Sekhar, the movie is gearing up for a grand theatrical release all over the world on February 17. Gunasekhar himself had worked on the film's screenplay. Ahead of its theatrical release, the movie's first review was out on social media.

According to the self-acclaimed film critic, who is allegedly a member of the Overseas Film Certification Board, Umair Sandhu, Shaakuntalam is a terrific movie that brings back Samantha in all her glory. Taking to his handle on the micro-blogging site Twitter, he wrote, "#Shaakuntalam First Final Cut Copy is out & inside Reports are Terrific! #SamanthaRuthPrabhu is Back with Bang 💥💥🔥." (sic)

Check out the tweet here:

Shaakuntalam is the story of India's mythological characters Shakunthala and her husband Dushyanta, who get married in the Gandharva style. The epic saga of love, disownment, and war, written by Kalidasa was adapted by the director to showcase it on celluloid with the help of technical and aesthetical elements.

The film stars M Mohan Babu, Dev Mohan, Aditi Balam, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Gautami, Madhoo, Jisshu Sengupta, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Varshini Sounderajan among others in crucial roles. Allu Arjun-Sneha's daughter Allu Arha played an important cameo in the film as Prince Bharatha.

Sekhar V Joseph cranked the camera for the film, and Mani Sharma composed the film's entire soundtrack. Prawin Pudi worked as the film's editor. Gunasekhar's Gunaa Team Works and Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations produced the movie jointly.