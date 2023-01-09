Samantha's Simple Organza Saree From Shaakuntalam Trailer Launch Could Cost More Than Your Whole Closet

She took part in the event in a pure white Organza Saree and opted for a sleeveless blouse to go with it. While the saree might look like a humble attire, it costs about half a lakh!

The saree designed in Devnaagiri, costs a whopping Rs. 48, 500. Well, if you are too inspired to not miss the saree even though it could burn a hole in your pocket, you can get it from Devnaagiri.

Speaking of Shaakuntalam, the film's trailer was launched in a grand event on Monday, which was attended by Samantha, too and that is when she aced the Devnaagiri saree. The Magnum Opus is heading for a worldwide release on February 17. Samantha made the headlines on Monday when she broke down in tears while attending the trailer launch event.

As director Gunasekar narrated the fans about the difficulties they faced while filming the movie, it made Sam emotional and she broke down. Fans, who tried to cheer on her, started saying her name, which made her even more emotional.

Samantha, who had a busy 2022, was last seen in the thriller Yashoda, which went on to receive the acclaim of fans and critics alike.